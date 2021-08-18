PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was warm day today... as exiting high pressure provided a lot of sunshine over our region! Clouds are increasing tonight... with a milder night on tap and temps only dropping off to the mid-to-lower 60′s.

Tomorrow brings clouds holding on throughout a good portion of the day... with isolated showers and storms popping up between 1:00pm - 8:00pm. The showers and storms will be hit or miss... with a few locations not seeing anything at all.

Wednesday also brings a muggier feeling day. And the humidity holds on this week... with additional warm, 80-degree days expected for Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.