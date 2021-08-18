World War 2 Veterans Take To The Skies

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Eric Mueller is a Pilot for Dream Flights, he says “My favorite part of dream flights is getting to meet all these world war 2 vets and listen to their stories.”

Dream flights is a non-profit organization where volunteer pilots give aerial tours to veterans from World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam. This summer, they launched “Operation September” which is a program they are launching nationwide, starting with the northern states and working their way south, flying as many World War 2 Veterans as they can along the way.

" we have 6 planes out today with about 30 pilots, and we’re starting in the northern states and working our way down, and hitting as many world war 2 veterans as we can.”

Veterans like Peter Darling.

Peter says “Everytime I looked over he tipped the plane, if I looked this way he tipped the plane, made it so I had a very good view of whatever I wanted.”

And Herbert Learnard, who is 94.

Herbert adds “I saw everything in the state of maine *WHEW* Boy was he good "

The plane is a 1942 Boeing Stearman, which was one of the types of aircraft used during World War 2, and features an open cockpit design, which can get pretty windy.

" I thought for a while I was gonna lose my shorts, it was so windy”

When asked what his favorite part of today was?

" My family, that’s the favorite part, and I’m on the ground… Theyre wonderful, they got it, I couldn’t ask for better, theyre nice people, very very nice, oh there goes another one.”

Dream flights is funded by a combination of donations and corporate sponsorship, if you are interested in donating, or know of a veteran deserving of a flight. You can contact them on their website DreamFlights.org

