1 killed when vehicle veers into Kennebec River in Maine

The victim’s name was withheld because family members had not yet been notified.
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANSON, Maine (AP) - Police say one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and rolled into the Kennebec River in the Somerset County town of Anson.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said the vehicle was exiting Good & Plenty Diner when it veered off the road.

Mitchell told the Morning Sentinel that one person died.

