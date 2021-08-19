Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cutline: Pictured is Bonnie Bouchard, CNM who delivered Finnegan; mom, Isabella Groom and dad,...
Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks 35-Year Record
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Maine State Police Car
Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Phil Faulkner talks about his career.
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee Phil Faulkner talks about his career

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
Vaccine
Healthcare Vaccine Mandate : Part 1 - Local Hospitals talk about Compliance with a State Mandate
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol