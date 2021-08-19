Bill Cosby Release Has Impact For Sexual Assault Victims

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -AFTER YEARS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS AND AN INDEPTH DOCUMENTARY WITH ALLEGED VICTIMS, SINGER R. KELLY NOW FACES A TRIAL JURY. DAY ONE OF THE TRIAL BEGAN TODAY. ITS ON THE HEELS OF THE RELEASE OF ANOTHER CONVICTED CELEBRITY FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT...BILL COSBY. Shawn Cunningham reports on the impact Cosby’s release could have on sexual assault victims coming forward and where legal due process goes from here...

A few weeks ago a stunning turnaround of the American legal system. The release of Bill Cosby from a Pennsylvania prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his 2018 convictions on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting accuser Andrea Constand in 2004. But how is that possible. Local attorney and WAGM This Morning Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol explains...

Luke Rossignol Attorney/Matter of Law Contributor

“while he was serving his sentence he and his attorneys went through the appeals process to review what the trial court had done and obviously the PA Supreme Court determined that the trial should not have happened at all.”

(DIP TO WHITE FLASH)

“primarily your fifth amendment right to remain silent and not be put in a position where you would incriminate yourself in a way that would be used against you later that is what happened essentially the supreme court said when a government makes a promise to someone like Bill Cosby and that person relies on that promise and gives up a fundamental and constitutional right due process and fundamental fairness require the state to be held to its promise...”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

Local victims rights advocates say Cosby’s release is a crushing blow to sexual assault victims everywhere...

Wendy Page AMHC

“I definitely do think victims will see this story and make the choice not to report...we know its a very underreported crime that happens across the country and we’re definitely disappointed to see this happen.”

Page says Cosby’s release make the work of advocacy groups like AMHC who collaborate with police, and judicial entities to hold criminals accountable definitively harder. That being said she says its important that society show support to victims who step up to report these crimes...and not victim shame or blame...

“this is happening this is happening in Aroostook County 1 in 5 Mainers have faced some sort of sexual violence situation that has happened and we believe everybody that is our motto we begin by believing we want people to know that resources like ours are available...”

FMI on their victim support services contact amhc at amhc.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.