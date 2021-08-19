Advertisement

Couple arrested after police find fentanyl near children in Bangor home

32-year-old Taleek McFadden and 33-year-old Cassandra Means were arrested for suspected trafficking of fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Drugs and cash seized by MDEA.
Drugs and cash seized by MDEA.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two children are in the custody of the Maine DHHS after officials found fentanyl in a Bangor home.

32-year-old Taleek McFadden and 33-year-old Cassandra Means were arrested for suspected trafficking of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency started investigating their home on Kenduskeag Avenue in April.

On Wednesday officials found roughly 300 grams of fentanyl in an area they say was “disturbingly close” to children, ages nine and five.

They also found $21,000 in suspected proceeds from the sale of drugs.

McFadden and Means are charged with aggravated trafficking and were taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Bail was set at $25,000 for McFadden and $50,000 for Means.

We’re told both posted bail.

