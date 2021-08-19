Healthcare Vaccine Mandate : Part 1 - Local Hospitals talk about Compliance with a State Mandate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The mandate from Governor Mills for all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by October 1st, This is part 1 of a multi - part series about how local hospitals are working towards the mandate.

Greg LaFrancois is the President of AR Gould Hospital, he says “What’s more interesting is there’s been a lot more discussion and staff, they really just wanted more information and this drove the discussion which is really positive and I think it caused both sides to think hard about the answers they have. And in the end the staff is realizing there is rationale for what we’re doing and this makes sense.”

The State says that an individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they receive their final dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Right now, healthcare workers have all 3 choices, however, time is running out on some of those choices, due to the time you have to wait between doses.

Regen Gallagher is the Chief Medical Officer for Cary Medical Center, she speaks about the time table required to be fully vaccinated by October 1st “For moderna if they wanted a moderna shot, they would have to have it by this Friday in order to have their final dose on the 17th. For Pfizer its next Friday, and then the Janssen vaccine they can have as late as the 17th of September and still meet that two week period to be vaccinated by October 1st "

If employees are not fully vaccinated, they won’t be allowed to work, however, you might not be fired, in the traditional sense, which MAY impact access to certain benefits such as unemployment.

Gina Brown is the Chief Operating Officer for Houlton Regional Hospital, she says " We’ve explained what voluntary termination means because as far as we’re concerned this is purely voluntary and what their benefits would be if they chose to resign.”

Gallagher adds " We are not terminating folks, we are moving them to another status if they don’t do that and if the public health emergency passes or something changes and they decide to get vaccinated, because sometimes they need a little more time, then at that point when they become vaccinated they’ll be able to theoretically come back and see what opportunities are available at that point.”

In the next part of this series, we will take a look at how many people this will effect, and how the hospitals are trying to educate people on their options while balancing between a state mandate, and their employees.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

