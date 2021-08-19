Presque Isle Fire Departments held an exercise where they had to respond to a plane crash

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle Fire Department held an exercise today where they had to respond to a plane crash. Megan Cole spoke with the Public Information Officer for the city and has the story.

Water is being sprayed onto this mock plane crash fire as part of an exercise for Presque Isle Fire Department.

“Today we are doing a mock plane incident we are required to do these every three years. It’s to show that we are prepared to handle such an incident and it involved multiple partners coming to the table especially when it’s here at the airport. So for instance, it would involve the hospital, the airport, the TSA, the fire department, the police department, and anyone else we need to call to the table.”

Kim Smith is the public information officer for the city of Presque isle. She says it’s important to do these exercises so everyone is prepared should a similar incident happen, and they can find ways to better themselves.

“It’s good to do because you always find little things that you need to tweak but I think for the most part I think we’re prepared for these types of things. Today the mock incident involved an airplane crash carrying 22 passengers and 3 crew members. Eyewitnesses said they saw a ball of fire and heard an explosion at which time the plane came down inside the gates on the runway.”

She says there is a lot of planning that takes place to make these exercises happen.

“We sit down initially and we do what we call a table top where we just sit around the table and we plan what’s gonna happen, whose gonna be involved, what everyone’s roles are and that’s all part of the training everyone is learning at that point because at some point in time you do have new employees so its all a learning process and then we have a secondary meeting and go over again what it is that we’re supposed to do here and that everyone’s ready to go and then we pick the date to actually do the incident.”

A learning experience that prepares EMS personal so they can save lives should the need arise.

