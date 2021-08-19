Advertisement

Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd Congressional Republican Primary

State Senator Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart(Station)
By WAGM News
Aug. 19, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart posted on Facebook that he will withdraw from the race.

He posted the following

“Family, Friends, Supporters, and Mainers:

Over the last two weeks, I’ve done a lot of soul searching, speaking with my family, friends, and supporters of my campaign, as I’ve looked to make the most responsible choice with regard to the 2022 election cycle. Although I was very excited to run, and feel that I could go toe-to-toe with the incumbent, I’ve decided to withdraw from the race out of deference to my friend and mentor, Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

This decision did not come lightly and I cannot express the tremendous gratitude I have for all of my supporters in this campaign and particularly those who have contributed financially to my efforts. I wish Congressman Poliquin all the best as he has my full support in beating Jared Golden and I will do everything I can to help him in that cause. Jared Golden has got to go.

I have one final message, this one for Maine Democrats: I’m not going anywhere. I’m 27 years old, and plan to continue my efforts in support of Maine’s Jobs, Families, and Future, as I have since my first day in the Maine State Legislature.”

Kind Regards,

Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart

Preque Isle

