Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another warm and humid summer day today! Temperatures will spike up to the mid 80s due to plenty of sunshine. A good day to be out on the water or cool down with some ice cream with friends and family

Tomorrow, humidity and 80 degree temperatures will continue. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of rain into our area, but some humidity relief Saturday morning.

Saturday will still be seasonably warm, but much more comfortable due to a break in humidity. Sunday and Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain throughout the day. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Henri could bring heavy storms into our region. We will keep you updated on this over the next few days.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone, and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.