Driver arrested after crashing tractor-trailer on I-95 Friday

Maine State Police say 61-year-old Miles McIntyre of California crashed just before 8 a.m. near...
Maine State Police say 61-year-old Miles McIntyre of California crashed just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 115.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that was hauling Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its was arrested after a crash that closed part of Interstate 95 on Friday morning.

Maine State Police said the crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 115 in Augusta.

The semitrailer went off the road and hit rock ledges where it rolled onto its side. Part of the truck’s cab blocked the right lane of the highway, police said.

The driver, Miles McIntyre, 61, of California, was arrested after being treated for injuries at a hospital. Police said McIntyre is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

I-95 was down to one lane for three hours and closed entirely for about an hour to remove the semitrailer from the highway.

