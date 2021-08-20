Healthcare Vaccine Mandate Part 2: Concerns of Staffing Shortages

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Vaccine Mandate for healthcare workers could put strain on an already short staffed industry. In Part 2 of this series, Corey Bouchard looks at how local healthcare facilities are responding to the potential of losing employees.

Regen Gallagher is the Chief Medical Officer at Cary Medical Center. “Staffing is not good for anybody right now, not just hospitals, all of the businesses up here are having difficulty staffing, nationwide really. And so we don’t take that lightly, but at the same time we have to follow the law, we are licensed by the state of Maine if we don’t follow the rules they lay out for us then we aren’t able to continue to operate which means we don’t employ anybody and we don’t provide services to any patient.”

Nationwide, Healthcare workers have had staffing shortages since before the pandemic. While the number of vaccinated employees in the hospitals we spoke to were all currently around 80%, leaving 20% of the workforce at risk for being ineligible to work.

Gina Brown is the Chief Operating Officer at Houlton Regional Hospital “I think that people feel very strongly about this on both sides and its difficult, its really difficult in small communities and small hospitals but we’ve been mandated to follow a course of action and that’s what we’re doing.”

Some Healthcare facilities are even holding educational seminars to help staff make informed decisions.

John Hebert is the Owner / Pharmacist at Hebert Rexall Pharmacy” Today I’m doing a follow up vaccination clinic and I’m also doing a presentation to try to debunk some of the myths surrounding the vaccine for some of the hesitant staff so I’m trying to fill in gaps or deficits in knowledge to demystify the vaccine and just provide knowledge so people can make a really informed decision. "

Some local health administrators say they really don’t want to see their staff leave, but they have to comply with the state mandate, and want to provide the safest experience as possible for the community.

Philip Cyr is the Administrator at Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center “I’d like to say thank you to all who have become vaccinated and as I look back through history, whether it’s the polio vaccine, or mumps or measles or etc. theres always been some reluctance when something new is introduced, some people are leary of something new and after a few years its become more mainstream and people come forward and take the vaccine and live healthier lives for it.”

Greg LaFrancois is the President at AR GOULD “I don’t like mandates, I like freedom. Freedom works best in cultures of responsibility. People can be free to enjoy life, but if we’re gonna live in communities we have to be sensitive to the needs of the whole and not every individual acting on their own”

