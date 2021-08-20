Healthcare Workers and Supporters Protest at AR Gould

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Protesters from the groups “Presque Isle Protest Against the Vaccine Mandate” and " Mainers Against the Mandate” protested outside of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle this morning. The protest was scheduled from 6:00 am through 8:00 am.

The groups were protesting against Governor Mills’ recent mandate that all healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated by October 1st.

Protesters say they will continue to protest every week at different locations until the governor reverses her decision.

We will have more on this story on our 6:00 pm broadcast.

