Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Gavin Kane talks about career.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Sunday at the Bangor Shrine Building. University of Maine Presque Isle Women’s basketball coach Gavin Kane is being recognized for his success on the sidelines.

Gavin Kane:” Such an incredible group of outstanding women and men. It’s amazing just a small town Maine guy who considers myself lucky to be doing something I love for many many years. To coach young men and young ladies both at the High School and College level.”

Kane took over the University of Maine Presque Isle program in 2017 and prior to that had an unbelievable run with the Dirigo girls basketball team. He won six State titles at the school He also won 12 consecutive Mountain Valley Conference Championships.

Kane:” Look back and realize how many years in a row we were able to play at a high level. I attribute that to having a lot of great kids. Kids that bought into the program. We always prided ourselves on outworking our opponents. We have many kids who bought into that program.”

Kane says one of the most rewarding moments is when he runs into former players who talk to him about what they learned on the basketball court has carried over to their adult life.

Kane:” As coaches we were able to impact those kids with some life- long lessons. That is more important to me than the wins and the championships and things like that.”

During his coaching journey at Rangeley, Dirigo, Mt Blue and at the college level as an assistant at UM Farmington and the University of Maine and now at the University of Maine Presque Isle Kane says he has always been fully committed to the teams he coached

Kane:” Your players knowing you are totally committed to what you are doing and that you care about them as people. Regardless of how hard you push them on the basketball court. I think the commitment level the players seek from you as a coach goes a long long ways.”

Kane is also a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. He was inducted into that shrine in 2013.

People with County ties who will be honored on Sunday include Kane, Longtime Katahdin and SAHS Coach Phil Faulkner. Longtime Caribou boys coach Gerry Duffy is also be inducted posthumously.

Easton and CAHS basketball coach Steve Shaw and Caribou native Mike Thurston who was one of the top referees in the State are being recognized as Legends of the Game.

