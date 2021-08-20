The Maine Fire Chiefs Association against the mandate but in favor of Covid-19 vaccine

Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Fire Chiefs Association released a letter expressing their opposition to the Covid-19 requirements for healthcare workers. President, Darrell White says he fears instead of helping, this will only make matters worse.

“We fully support the vaccine and like I said I am vaccinated and would encourage everybody to get vaccinated our concern as an association is the impact that this will have on those folks who choose not to do it for whatever reason deciding to leave the fire service and creating an even more shortage than we already have that’s our concern and we would hope that we could sit down and see if there’s a way around it,” said President Darrell White.

On the day of the announcement from Governor Mills, President Darrell White says he received several phone calls and emails.

“Two things the chiefs have been calling and saying is that they actually have had their employees come to them and say were not going to get this vaccination and have already gone to HR & started the process of getting out. We have had others who said the same thing and true do they follow through with that .. that’s a gamble .. but it brings up a concern that with the shortage of firefighters and EMS personnel that we already have that losing one two in any department is going to be devastating to that department,” added White.

White says he wants the public to know this statement does not mean the association is against the vaccine, it is strictly in response to the mandate from the Governor.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

