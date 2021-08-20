Advertisement

The Maine Fire Chiefs Association against the mandate but in favor of Covid-19 vaccine

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Fire Chiefs Association released a letter expressing their opposition to the Covid-19 requirements for healthcare workers. President, Darrell White says he fears instead of helping, this will only make matters worse.

“We fully support the vaccine and like I said I am vaccinated and would encourage everybody to get vaccinated our concern as an association is the impact that this will have on those folks who choose not to do it for whatever reason deciding to leave the fire service and creating an even more shortage than we already have that’s our concern and we would hope that we could sit down and see if there’s a way around it,” said President Darrell White.

On the day of the announcement from Governor Mills, President Darrell White says he received several phone calls and emails.

“Two things the chiefs have been calling and saying is that they actually have had their employees come to them and say were not going to get this vaccination and have already gone to HR & started the process of getting out. We have had others who said the same thing and true do they follow through with that .. that’s a gamble .. but it brings up a concern that with the shortage of firefighters and EMS personnel that we already have that losing one two in any department is going to be devastating to that department,” added White.

White says he wants the public to know this statement does not mean the association is against the vaccine, it is strictly in response to the mandate from the Governor.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
State Senator Trey Stewart
Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd Congressional Republican Primary
Cutline: Pictured is Bonnie Bouchard, CNM who delivered Finnegan; mom, Isabella Groom and dad,...
Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks 35-Year Record
Vaccine
Healthcare Vaccine Mandate : Part 1 - Local Hospitals talk about Compliance with a State Mandate
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000

Latest News

The Maine Fire Chiefs Association released a letter expressing their opposition to the covid-19...
Maine Fire Association
Maine State Police say 61-year-old Miles McIntyre of California crashed just before 8 a.m. near...
Driver arrested after crashing tractor-trailer on I-95 Friday
Gavin Kane will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday
Gavin Kane
The Maine Fire Chiefs' Association is officially opposing Gov. Janet Mills' mandate that health...
Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association opposes vaccination mandate