Weather on the Web

Today will be another hazy, hot and humid day. Humidity and warm temperatures will continue into tonight, so you’re going to want to keep the air conditioners and/or fans on.

Tomorrow morning, a cold front will move in from the North, which will lead to Isolated showers for Northern and Central Aroostook. This was just updated this morning, originally expected to impact Northern and Southern parts of The County.

Sunday, Tropical Storm Henri will be making its approach into New England, leading to an increase in clouds and a slight chance of showers. Monday, scattered showers will continue under more seasonable temperatures. Tuesday, Henri will bring some storms into our region, but clear out for Wednesday. Expect more showers Wednesday and Thursday.

