Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

Today will be another hazy, hot and humid day. Humidity and warm temperatures will continue into tonight, so you’re going to want to keep the air conditioners and/or fans on.

Tomorrow morning, a cold front will move in from the North, which will lead to Isolated showers for Northern and Central Aroostook. This was just updated this morning, originally expected to impact Northern and Southern parts of The County.

Sunday, Tropical Storm Henri will be making its approach into New England, leading to an increase in clouds and a slight chance of showers. Monday, scattered showers will continue under more seasonable temperatures. Tuesday, Henri will bring some storms into our region, but clear out for Wednesday. Expect more showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
State Senator Trey Stewart
Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd Congressional Republican Primary
Cutline: Pictured is Bonnie Bouchard, CNM who delivered Finnegan; mom, Isabella Groom and dad,...
Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks 35-Year Record
Vaccine
Healthcare Vaccine Mandate : Part 1 - Local Hospitals talk about Compliance with a State Mandate
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, August 20th.
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, August 19th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web