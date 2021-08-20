PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the Delta variant cases continuing to rise, tourism officials are monitoring closely, but despite this, tourism has increased this year over last year. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

Back in 2019, 1.47 million people visited the county. However, the number dropped drastically to only 214,000 visitors due to the pandemic. This year, between December of 2020 and April of 2021, 24$ of out of state visitors came to the County. Jacob Pelkey, Tourism developer for Aroostook county tourism says they’re seeing this increase in visitors as festivals are oin full swing.

“With the lifting of restrictions we are seeing a lot of folks return to the county especially those who are coming to visit family once again they’re making the trip where they weren’t able to last year a lot of the summer festival were open this summer and they were able to operate in a capacity that people felt safe, they were out there they were really enthusiastic to be here and it was something to look forward to so we’re still seeing that right now we’re in the middle of our festival season and we’re still seeing a huge interest in coming to Aroostook County with a lot of first time visitors.”

As far as the delta variant of COVID 19, officials say they’re monitoring it.

“Hospitality and tourism we continue to think safely and think about COVID-19 so we’re monitoring that within our own communities and you’ll see some changes in our businesses being open whether they have a case of COVID at their actual business but we still encourage all to call the business that they’re planning to visit or maybe the state park to just check those open hours and to check the availability before they make the trip.”

He says as far as fall tourism, they’re promoting outside activities.

“Those farm stands visits, those fall festivals that are still outdoors and those outdoor experiences here in Aroostook and people are really looking for those outdoor experiences, those outdoor learning opportunities and that’s what they’re looking for right now and Aroostook County can really provide that to them.”

If you have any questions, you can visit the Aroostook County Tourism website.

