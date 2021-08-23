Advertisement

9 people were displaced after a fire broke out at Wicklow Place in Bridgewater

Wicklow Place fire.
Wicklow Place fire.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -9 people were displaced after a fire broke out at Wicklow Place in Bridgewater on Friday.

According to the executive director for the Red Cross Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter, one unit was damaged by fire and the rest were left unsuitable for living in. Red Cross support is still ongoing for those displaced.

