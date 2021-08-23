Advertisement

Business set to return to former East Millinocket paper mill

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The company on track to be the first tenant at the site of the shuttered East Millinocket paper mill could take in 12,000 tons of wood chips each year.

Standard Biocarbon aims to transform the wood chips into “biochar,” a carbon-rich soil additive that reduces the need for traditional fertilizers.

The Bangor Daily News reports that details of the company’s plans were included in an air emissions license application filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

