Healthcare Workers and Supporters Protest Mandate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Healthcare workers and others protested near Northern Light AR Gould protesting Governor Mills mandate that healthcare workers need to be full vaccinated by October 1st. Protesters ranged from the chair of the Aroostook County Chapter of Maine Stands up to State Representatives.

Bill Merchant, who is a Medical Veteran of 21 Years and the Chair for the Aroostook Chapter of Maine Stands Up says ”Unfortunately the possibility of October 1st and many of us losing our jobs, that will probably be what it is. The hardest part about that is that our patients are going to suffer, our families are going to suffer. These are real lives that matter.”

Joseph Underwood, the State Representative for District 147 adds " Mandates are what Janet Mills has opposed and are probably gonna put in effect is not what the people’s choice is”

Healthcare Workers and their supporters also expressed their opposition to the vaccine mandate.

Stephanie Grandy, a RN at AR Gould “Well we live in America, this is supposed to be a free country, as of now it still is so im gonna fight for our rights, all these good people out here are fighting for the freedom to choose if we put something in our body or not”

Nancy Watson “Theyre coming from the nurses now, the truckers now. The teachers are next, our children. I live in America, im proud to be an American for freedom, freedom of choice, no mandates, you can recommend, no mandates, we can think for ourselves.”

Chris Poitras “I came today to stand for freedom, freedom of choice, and to stand behind our constitution. I think we all have a right that we should not be forced to do something that is against what we believe. We have a right to protest and so I just wanted to be part of what was going on today and be part of our nation and see that we do not lose our freedoms because its one of the most precious things that we have.”

Mitzi Mckenny, a RN at AR Gould “This is not for the people by the people, this is tyrannical. We’re losing the life and liberty of our country if we allow them to dictate. It’s a slippery slope, whats next, whats the next mandate,”

Grandy adds “Just don’t let them push you around, don’t feel like youre the only one, there are others out here and we are all standing up for our rights, if we let them take away little by little, one day youre gonna wake up and you’re not gonna have any”

The Protest was peaceful, with people chanting, singing and honks of support from the community. The groups plan to meet every Friday at a different location until the mandate is changed.

Corey Bouchard, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.