Insurance companies encourage COVID-19 specific insurance when traveling

Now that travel is ramping up, insurance companies are reminding people about the importance of travel insurance.

Now, that doesn’t just cover lost luggage and emergency services, but some companies are now adding a COVID-19 policy to ensure you’re covered whether you’re traveling out of state or out of country.

”If you buy COVID 19 policy it covers you for emergency medical related to COVID-19 anywhere in the world when you traveling outside of the US and this policy also has quarantine benefits so if you are traveling outside of the US and you contract COVID-19 and you have to quarantine your meals and accommodations would be included in this policy as well so it would cover you for that.” says Omar Kaywan, Goose Insurance Co-founder.

A lot of countries, especially the Caribbean countries are requiring tourists to have adequate medical coverage including COVID-19 specific coverage.

