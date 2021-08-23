Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities say they are still investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses associated with a camping resort.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday it is aware of 32 people with symptoms within the Patten Pond Camping Resort in Ellsworth.

It said the resort found E.Coli bacteria in its drinking water and put a boil water advisory in place on Aug. 17.

Maine CDC said the bacteria has not been identified as the cause of the outbreak at this time.

