Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities say they are still investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses associated with a camping resort.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday it is aware of 32 people with symptoms within the Patten Pond Camping Resort in Ellsworth.

It said the resort found E.Coli bacteria in its drinking water and put a boil water advisory in place on Aug. 17.

Maine CDC said the bacteria has not been identified as the cause of the outbreak at this time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Maine State Police say 61-year-old Miles McIntyre of California crashed just before 8 a.m. near...
Driver arrested after crashing tractor-trailer on I-95 Friday
Protest
Healthcare Workers and Supporters Protest at AR Gould
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs

Latest News

Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine
Total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Maine top 1.6 million
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
This statement does not mean the association is against the vaccine, it is strictly in response...
The Maine Fire Chiefs Association against the mandate but in favor of Covid-19 vaccine