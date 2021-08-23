Advertisement

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital restricts visitors to Emergency Department

Northern Light Health is warning patients of a cyber breach that occurred earlier this year.
Northern Light Health is warning patients of a cyber breach that occurred earlier this year.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has restricted visitors to the Emergency Department. According to Karen Gonya, the communication manager for the hospital, visitors have been restricted due to the high volume of potential COVID patients. The hospital has released the following statement:

“Our Emergency Department remains open for all patients; however, we are experiencing a higher volume of patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our community. Therefore, at this time, we have restricted visitor access to our ED to decrease the number of people waiting in our waiting rooms and likeliness of exposure. Exceptions will continue to be made for certain circumstances, such as for pediatric, special needs, or end of life patients. While our Caribou Walk-In Care clinic was closed yesterday due to COVID-related concerns, it will reopen today at noon for patients.”

