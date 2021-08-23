Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everybody!

We are waking up to clouds, fog, humidity and some light rain due to Tropical Depression Henri. Tonight and overnight, rain and storms will pick up for Central, Southern and Northeastern Aroostook as Henri makes it’s way through our region.

Tomorrow, Henri will swing back around from the west, bringing more scattered showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will pick up to the 80s under continued humidity, making for another hot and humid day.

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, a high pressure will lead to mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move in Thursday, brining a chance of scattered showers and storms under some sun and clouds. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures and less humidity for the weekend.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe day everyone!

