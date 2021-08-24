Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine

Maine State Police report, on December 6th, 2020 Trooper Matt Curtin responded to a residence on the Portage Road in Nashville Plantation for a death investigation. 31 year-old Matthew Tardie was found dead inside his home. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Tardie’s death was the result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. After a lengthy investigation, Tr. Curtin developed a suspect in the case related to the sale/distribution of the illegal drugs. On August 12th, 2021 a Grand Jury in Aroostook County indicted 44 year-old Christopher Pinkham of Ashland on a charge of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs-Resulting in Death, a Class A crime, in relation to Tardie’s death. Pinkham was later taken into custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Tr. Curtin was assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency throughout this investigation.

