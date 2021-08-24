Advertisement

Drought disaster relief loans available for Maine businesses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is calling on small businesses around the state to apply for federal disaster loans that are available because of the drought the state suffered earlier in the summer.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said farm-related entities in nine Maine counties can apply for the low-interest economic injury disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Mills said any Maine businesses impacted by the drought, which damaged crops for farmers, should see if they are eligible for a loan.

The loans can be up to $2 million.

Applications are due by April 13.

