Advertisement

Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charmed the city of Belfast.
This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charmed the city of Belfast.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has disappeared after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community.

Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given says the rubber ducky was removed Saturday because of weather concerns brought by Tropical Storm Henri.

She says people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor.

The duck’s arrival two weekends ago remains a mystery. But Given says she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible. She says the letter alludes to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire.
Mobile home destroyed by fire on Friday
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Protest
Healthcare Workers and Supporters Protest Mandate
Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Latest News

Drought disaster relief loans available for Maine businesses
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine
Vaccine
Maine has vaccinated 95% of people in their 70s for COVID-19
How technology has advanced in medicine
Technology has advanced in many ways, including in medicine