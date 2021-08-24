Maine DHHS and DOE Publish Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) today published estimated COVID-19 vaccination rates for youth by school administrative unit (SAU), to help school communities make decisions for the 2021-2022 school year and guide efforts to increase vaccination rates.

As previously announced, Maine DHHS and DOE estimated the rate of COVID-19 vaccination for youth ages 12-18 by SAU as part of the Mills Administration’s comprehensive plan to support vaccination of school staff and students against COVID-19.

“These data will equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities and help parents and students better understand vaccination rates in their areas,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Paired with our work to support schools in offering vaccination clinics and promoting the benefits of these safe and effective vaccines, we can curb the spread of COVID-19 by boosting vaccination rates in schools throughout Maine.”

“Families and school communities should work together to ensure access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all who are fortunate enough to be eligible,” said DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “Our team at Maine Department of Education will continue to offer information, resources, and support to their efforts.”

The estimated rates are based on the count of youth vaccinated in each zip code as reported to the Maine CDC on people of all ages who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of youth in each SAU is based on Maine DOE data on the number of youth ages 12-18 for whom the SAU was financially responsible as of June 2021. A map displays the estimated rates by range, with corresponding colors from high to low.

The youth vaccination rates will be updated about every two weeks. These are only estimates given the different data sources and their limitations.

Maine DHHS is also collecting staff vaccination rates from schools monthly starting on September 1 and will publicly post those rates mid-month. This will resemble the Maine Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which DHHS launched in June and provides monthly reports on every hospital and long-term care facility. The reporting will include fully vaccinated staff at preK-12 public schools and charter schools, private schools, and career and technical schools.

Publishing school vaccination rates is part of the Mills Administration’s comprehensive plan to support vaccination of school staff and students against COVID-19. This plan also includes supporting schools in launching free vaccine clinics and promoting COVID-19 vaccine education through communications with schools and youth-oriented educational messages via traditional and social media.

The Maine school COVID-19 vaccination plan builds on DHHS and DOE’s existing partnership to keep school communities safe from COVID-19. The Departments continue to enroll schools in a free pooled COVID-19 testing program that allows schools to easily test many staff and students at once, quickly respond to any positive cases, and allows asymptomatic students and staff who are deemed close contacts to avoid quarantine from school activities. As of August 23, 2021, 302 public and private schools have signed up to participate in weekly testing this fall.

Maine continues to demonstrate nation-leading progress in administering vaccinations and containing the spread of COVID-19. More than 65 percent of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated and 70 percent has received at least one dose, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker. Statewide, 52 percent of percent of youth ages 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated, with 57 percent having had a first dose. No vaccine is yet authorized for children under age 12.

COVID-19 vaccine remains widely available across the state.

To find a vaccination location, go to maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

