Advertisement

Maine has vaccinated 95% of people in their 70s for COVID-19

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine health officials have reported that 95% of state residents who are in their 70s have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Maine is one of the oldest states in the country, and it also has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 95% of the more than 125,000 people in their 70s in the state have now had their final shots.

More than 70% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire.
Mobile home destroyed by fire on Friday
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
Protest
Healthcare Workers and Supporters Protest Mandate
Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine
How technology has advanced in medicine
Technology has advanced in many ways, including in medicine
Med Monday Technology