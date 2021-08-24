Advertisement

Maine health department names director for new health equality office

Ian Yaffe
Ian Yaffe(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s state health department says it has hired a policy specialist to lead its new office that will address health disparities in the state.

Ian Yaffe will be the director of the Maine CDC Office of Population Health Equity.

He currently works as the chief operating officer of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Social Supports Program.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed by fire on Friday
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs

Latest News

Estimated rates for ages 12 to 18 by School Administrative Unit guide efforts to boost...
Maine DHHS and DOE Publish Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
MSAD 20 will delay start date due to COVID-19 cases in the area
Drought disaster relief loans available for Maine businesses
This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charmed the city of Belfast.
Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?