MSAD 20 will delay start date due to COVID-19 cases in the area

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard (Storyblocks)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Superintendent of Schools, Timothy Doak posted this afternoon,

“Tuesday, August 24, 2021, MSAD 20 school administration was informed about positive COVID-19 cases in the area, close contacts of school students and staff, and the loss of key school personnel. Affected individuals are currently in isolation at home and will only return to school once clearance has been given by Maine CDC.

Due to this exposure, MSAD 20 will delay the start date for the new school year to at least Monday, August 30th. The situation will be monitored closely and further updates will be given by the end of this week.”

