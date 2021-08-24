Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some rain and foggy conditions due to the remanence of Henri. Rain will continue throughout the day with storms picking up in the afternoon and lasting until the evening. It’s going to be another hot and humid day with some relief overnight.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring partly sunny skies into our region, warm temperatures but less humidity. We could see a slight chance of showers throughout the day, but any that do pop up, will be light.

Thursday, a cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity and warm temperatures will continue. Friday and Saturday, will be a nice but seasonably cool day. Showers and some humidity will return on Sunday and linger over into Monday.

