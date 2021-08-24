PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After our cloudy and muggy day today... heavier rain is on the approach overnight, due to remnants from Tropical Storm Henri.

Expect heavy to torrential downpours at times, mainly for Cent./Southeastern Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick. Heavy rain will be moving in around 8:00pm, and lasting through 5:00/6:00am tomorrow morning. Rain totals are likely to range from 0.50-1.25″-inch. Make sure to take a few extra precaution on the roadways, as significant visibility impacts are also expected.

Then a bit of sunshine returns midday Tuesday, with isolated storms by the afternoon... along with warmer and muggier days moving ahead this week.

Click on the Weather on the Web Video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

