Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After our cloudy and muggy day today... heavier rain is on the approach overnight, due to remnants from Tropical Storm Henri.

Expect heavy to torrential downpours at times, mainly for Cent./Southeastern Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick. Heavy rain will be moving in around 8:00pm, and lasting through 5:00/6:00am tomorrow morning. Rain totals are likely to range from 0.50-1.25″-inch. Make sure to take a few extra precaution on the roadways, as significant visibility impacts are also expected.

Then a bit of sunshine returns midday Tuesday, with isolated storms by the afternoon... along with warmer and muggier days moving ahead this week.

Click on the Weather on the Web Video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Authorities say they spent several months investigating the two suspects.
Man, woman arrested in Medway for allegedly dealing drugs
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed by fire on Friday
Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, August 23rd PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, August 23rd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web