Governor urges Mainers to get their now-approved COVID shots

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says the full approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine means it’s time for the state’s remaining unvaccinated people to get their shots.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement late Monday getting vaccinated is especially important because of the rise of the delta variant in the state and elsewhere.

The Democratic governor says there is “no time to waste in getting your shot” because of the rise in cases and hospitalizations in Maine.

The federal government announced full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

