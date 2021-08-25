Advertisement

Multiple agencies investigating fuel spill at South Portland beach

Officials are now investigating an unknown refined oil leak at an address on Cottage Road.
Officials are now investigating an unknown refined oil leak at an address on Cottage Road.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Willard Beach will be closed Wednesday to allow multiple agencies to investigate the source of a fuel spill in the area, after receiving a call about a sheen on the water at the beach.

The Emergency Services Coordinator for South Portland’s Fire Department says when crews arrived, they tracked the sheen back to a stormwater discharge nearby.

Multiple agencies are now investigating a call that came in earlier in the day of an unknown refined oil leak at an address on Cottage Road.

Workers from those agencies will continue working to mitigate the impacts of the spill through the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
MSAD 20 will delay start date due to COVID-19 cases in the area
Estimated rates for ages 12 to 18 by School Administrative Unit guide efforts to boost...
Maine DHHS and DOE Publish Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Latest News

Maine Episcopal Diocese, Portland.
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Golden
Maine Congressman Jared Golden discusses budget blueprint, infrastructure bill
Ian Yaffe
Maine health department names director for new health equality office