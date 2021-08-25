Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Passing Counterfeit Money

BANGOR, Maine: A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty today in federal court to passing counterfeit money, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court records, on July 23, 2018, Jessica Jones, 32, used a counterfeit $20 bill at both a Domino’s restaurant and a McDonald’s restaurant in Presque Isle. Jones later stated that she had received the counterfeit money from an individual who was trading counterfeit bills for drugs.

Jones faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Presque Isle Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

