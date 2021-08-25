Advertisement

Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Passing Counterfeit Money

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine: A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty today in federal court to passing counterfeit money, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court records, on July 23, 2018, Jessica Jones, 32, used a counterfeit $20 bill at both a Domino’s restaurant and a McDonald’s restaurant in Presque Isle. Jones later stated that she had received the counterfeit money from an individual who was trading counterfeit bills for drugs.

Jones faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Presque Isle Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine
Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
MSAD 20 will delay start date due to COVID-19 cases in the area
Estimated rates for ages 12 to 18 by School Administrative Unit guide efforts to boost...
Maine DHHS and DOE Publish Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Latest News

Maine State House at Augusta, Maine
Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees
Governor urges Mainers to get their now-approved COVID shots
Maine Episcopal Diocese, Portland.
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Officials are now investigating an unknown refined oil leak at an address on Cottage Road.
Multiple agencies investigating fuel spill at South Portland beach