Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Today will be a warm, sunny day with slightly less humidity. Showers will start to make its way into the Northern Aroostook in the overnight hours as a cold front approaches us from the North.

Tomorrow, this front will move through our region, leading to scattered thunderstorms that have the potential to become strong. Humidity will pick up again, leading to another hot and humid day, which will fuel any storms moving into our region.

Friday, we will feel a huge change in temperature and humidity from this cold front. Winds will pick up, making it a chilly day despite any sunshine. Saturday, winds will have died down and it will be another cool sunny day. Sunday, expect clouds to pick up with showers in the evening and overnight hours. Monday and Tuesday, showers will continue under more seasonable temperatures.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.