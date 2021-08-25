Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

After our sunshine and warmer weather this afternoon... there’s a few stray showers this evening. A heavier isolated shower is moving diagonally across Northeast Aroostook, already impacting Fort Kent, New Sweden, Caribou, and Fort Fairfield -- making its way over towards Perth-Andover.

Following these few, isolated rain cells... we’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, leading to a partly to mostly sunny Wednesday.

It’ll be another warm and muggy day tomorrow... with the humidity expected to stick around all the way through Thursday. It takes until the end of the week, that we’ll see much more comfortable conditions moving in.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

