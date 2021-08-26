First Female Director

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - For the first time ever, Region Two School of Applied Technology will have a female Director. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez had the chance to sit down with her and has the story.

Ammie London has been working at Region Two School of Applied Technology for 22 years now. She has always been working in a non-traditional role. Being a female in a non-traditional role hasn’t always been easy but that never stopped her from exceling in her career.

“Being a female in a non traditional trade my entire adult life has had many challenges there have been hurdles along the way but I also felt those hurdles have been learning experiences .. so I can take that and say how can I learn room this how can I do this differently next time or react differently next,” said Ammie London, Director.

London days she doesn’t feel any different than any other position she’s held in the past because of her gender, she’s just focused on her students.

“The students are first foremost on my list they are our product if we look at this as a business then I want the best for them in education and safety and health & if we can do that during the day then it doesn’t matter who is in this seat it’s the compassion and caring that comes forward with their education,” added London.

To the people who are uncertain about entering a career because of their gender she says,

“Do what you love to do, I’ve had many instances with male nurses that are fantastic I don’t think gender should pigeon hole you to a career.”

London started out as the Auto Collison Instructor then to Facility manager, then Student Services Coordinator and now School Director.

