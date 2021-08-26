Advertisement

First Female Director

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - For the first time ever, Region Two School of Applied Technology will have a female Director. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez had the chance to sit down with her and has the story.

Ammie London has been working at Region Two School of Applied Technology for 22 years now. She has always been working in a non-traditional role. Being a female in a non-traditional role hasn’t always been easy but that never stopped her from exceling in her career.

“Being a female in a non traditional trade my entire adult life has had many challenges there have been hurdles along the way but I also felt those hurdles have been learning experiences .. so I can take that and say how can I learn room this how can I do this differently next time or react differently next,” said Ammie London, Director.

London days she doesn’t feel any different than any other position she’s held in the past because of her gender, she’s just focused on her students.

“The students are first foremost on my list they are our product if we look at this as a business then I want the best for them in education and safety and health & if we can do that during the day then it doesn’t matter who is in this seat it’s the compassion and caring that comes forward with their education,” added London.

To the people who are uncertain about entering a career because of their gender she says,

“Do what you love to do, I’ve had many instances with male nurses that are fantastic I don’t think gender should pigeon hole you to a career.”

London started out as the Auto Collison Instructor then to Facility manager, then Student Services Coordinator and now School Director.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Passing Counterfeit Money
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
northern light ar gould
Northern Light AR Gould begins enforcing Healthcare Vaccine Mandate
A police car.
Presque Isle Police asking for public’s help in locating missing missing juvenile and her son
Gavel on sounding block
Ashland man charged after a 31 year-old Nashville Plantation man died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine

Latest News

Amiee London
CTE DIRECTOR
Easton Fire Department
Easton Fire Department announces purchase of face masks and a fire truck thanks to two grants
Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau, 25, of Millinocket, Maine
WWII pilot’s remains found in Europe, to be buried in Maine
The town is offering $30 an hour for the position.
Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows