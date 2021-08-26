Advertisement

Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis told the Associated Press via text message that suspects in the shooting Thursday morning have been taken into custody.

David Guzman, an assistant to the mayor, says there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people about 60 miles south of Chicago.

