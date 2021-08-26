Advertisement

Presque Isle Police asking for public’s help in locating missing missing juvenile and her son

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile and her son. 16 year old Skyeana Rubio left her home yesterday with her two month old son Antonio. Both are believe in possibly be in the Houlton area. If you have any information, call Presque Isle police department at 764-4476.

