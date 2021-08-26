Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A cold front will move through our area leading to a chance of scattered heavy storms that have the potential to produce heavy rains and strong winds.

Tomorrow, will be a much cooler and dryer day. Winds will pick up, making temperatures feel even cooler. So, you’re going to want to grab a jacket as you head out the door.

Saturday, cool temperatures will continue under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday, a system will start to approach us from the west leading to an increase in clouds and some scattered showers. Monday, storms will start to pick up due to this system and dissipate as we head into Tuesday with more showers continuing. Expect sunnier skies by Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.