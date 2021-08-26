Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

After the upper-80s and warm weather we saw today... a few rain showers are making their way into far Northwestern sections overnight tonight.

We’re likely to see a few isolated moderate rain showers into the early AM... before isolated stronger storms develop tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to stay sky and weather-aware from 1:00pm through 8:00pm tomorrow... as storms could fire-up quickly... with heavier downpours... frequent lightning... and stronger wind gusts.

Then, our warmer weather comes to an end with the passage of a cold front overnight Thursday into Friday... ushering in much more comfortable air and seasonable temps!

Click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

