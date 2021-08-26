PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With COVID cases rising around the county, schools are rethinking their mask mandates. Megan Cole has the story.

Schools throughout the County are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 as well as the communities, which made one school district reinstate it’s mask requirement.

“We basically look at the demographics in our communities, the transmission rate which is extremely high I our zip code area. I had multiple conversations with our administrative team, I have a weekly meeting with the commissioner of education, I’ve been in the zoom meetings with dr. Shah and when all those things were looked at seriously over the last two to three weeks we opposed the question what do we believe we should do to create ethe most healthy environment for our students and staff.”

“The US CDC and the Maine CDC recommend that there be masking in schools regardless of vaccination status. There are many reasons for this. We recommend that and we similarly recommend that schools, school boards, school administrative units take that recommendation and implement it such that there should be masking in schools across Maine.”

While some school districts are requiring masks, others are still keeping it optional.

“Currently we don’t have any cases in our school there are some starting to rise in the surrounding schools and area but we’ve been fortunate we haven’t had any yet in our school system. We’re gonna see like if there was an outbreak or if we had cases start to pop up in the school system here then we would definitely consider looking at the mask as requiring them like we had last year.”

RSU 29′s superintendent says they will work with families if they are adamant about their child not wearing a mask.

" o if we have parents that are adamantly opposed then we can look at some other options so for example parents can request what we call the superintendents agreement they can look at home schooling. So I’ll discuss what options they may wanna embark upon if they choose not to send their children to our schools.”

He says he will give an update at the next board of directors meeting on September 13th. Another district came out with an update on masking. MSAD 1 announced, Effective on Thursday, August 26th, masks will be required for all students and staff while indoors at all MSAD 1 schools.

