American Rescue Plan Funds Manager Hired

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Aroostook County recently hired a new manager to handle disbursement of American Rescue Plan Funds.

“There’s quite a few limitations on the funding. What projects can be done.”

Steve Pelletier has been the Director of Economic and Community Development for the Town of Fort Kent for almost 9 years now. He has recently been chosen, by Aroostook County, to design a distribution of American Rescue Plan Funds to 32 towns within the county. Pelletier is the first to hold this position.

“My involvement with this new position will be to meet with community leaders on various projects they have.”

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The American Rescue Plan takes critical steps to addressing these challenges laid bare by the pandemic helping to ensure that all communities have access to the high-quality, modern infrastructure needed to thrive.

“I look forward to meeting with the community leaders working with county administrators, and again, these funds, they don’t come by very often.”

Steve Pelletier said he will remain on the job in Fort Kent until October 29th, he will then fully transition into his new county role.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource 8

