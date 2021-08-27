Community Matters- AmeriCorps

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - All over the country, AmeriCorps brings Americans together to help and serve their communities. Now the Aroostook Agency on Aging will be a host site for a new AmeriCorps member. News Source 8′s Adriana Sanchez explains more on this week’s Community Matters.

Aroostook Agency on Aging is recruiting an AmeriCorps member to support the Lifelong Maine AmeriCorps Program. Maines Lifelong Communities bring individuals together of all ages to make their community better for all by addressing barriers and building community strengths.

“They might help conduct community needs assessment surveys or polls they might help develop an action plan so based on what they find in the community what should that community be working on and they can help the community even implement that plan so if the community chooses a certain project then they might be involved implementing that project as well,” said Joy Barresi Saucier, Executive Director.

For programs to excel in communities, they need the help of volunteers, this member will help recruit and also be able to bring in new ideas.

“We really need to build up our volunteer base and so this person will be able to recruit volunteers help with training and we also need new ideas too so if they want to come in and provide some new ideas or see something that our community really needs and they want to take that on that’s something we will more than welcome,” said Elizabeth Singer, Age-Friendly Caribou Coordinator.

While the focus is often on older residents, they want to expand to include all ages.

“And so the age friendly life long community effort supports building those structures that help us support age in our hometown community no matter what our age is. So we believe at the agency on aging that the more people we have involved in making a strong community to support people as they age the better off that we’ll be,” said Saucier.

To apply for this position you can contact Judy Anderson at judy.anderson@aroostookaging.org

