PAWS 4 VALOR gives first service dog to local veteran

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - PAWS 4 VALOR is a program from Purpose Pups, a local organization that helps to train service dogs for veterans

They gave away a service dog named Valor to a veteran in need. Ryan Pelletier was a United States Army Specialist who was deployed overseas. He was presented with valor at a ceremony at Purpose Pups in Houlton.

Ronald Pelletier said " I was an engineer, my MOS was carpentry / masonry specialist… deployments I pretty much did anything and everything an engineer does… I was part of a route clearance units and I’ve seen plenty of deaths… I decided it was time to come home, but I wasn’t done with the army so I joined the guard

Corey Bouchard asks " What does having valor mean to you.”

Pelletier answers” It means I always have someone with me watching my back, knowing before I know when Im going to have an issue and keeping my attention on him instead of what

Valor and Pelletier will continue training with purpose pups for the next 2 years.

