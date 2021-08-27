Senators thoughts on Afghanistan

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - President Biden addressed the nation in regards to the attacks near Kabul that happened earlier today. He said quote, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and we will make you pay.” end quote. At least 13 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan airport attack, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, according to two U.S. officials. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez spoke with Senator Susan Collins on the developments happening in Afghanistan.

On August 26th Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby confirmed two explosions near Kabuls airport. While the number of casualties is still developing, Senator Susan Collins says this is associated with the evacuation of U.S Troops in Afghanistan.

“I’ve always felt this was always going to be very dangerous and a difficult evacuation particularly because its recurring at a large commercial and military airport in the middle of Kabul and that’s one reason why I feel so strongly that the administration made a huge mistake in closing Bagram air base,” said Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Collins says she’s spoken with veterans and says they’re concerned for their allies.

“I have heard from numerous veterans who have called my office and have Afghan friends as a result of their time in Afghanistan who are desperate about what is going to happen to them and to their families once the Taliban consolidates its control and the American troops have withdrawn they know they will be hunted down tortured and likely killed,” added Senator Collins.

Senator Collins says the August 31st deadline from President Biden is not the right call.

“It was in my judgement a serious mistake to set a deadline because what that does is cause the kind pf panic and confusion and causes people to be left behind so I hope the President will employ more assets to go rescue people who are isolated in other parts of Afghanistan,” said Senator Collins.

Senator Angus King is not conducting interviews at this time but tweeted, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Kabul and praying for the victims of todays attacks. My team and I remain in a daily contact with the administration on the need to protect American service members and safely evacuate the American citizens and Afghan partners in harm’s way.”

