Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everybody!

It’s going to be a chilly and windy day today due to the cold front that passed through our region yesterday and overnight. Make sure you grab something to keep you warm today. Winds will make temperatures feel even cooler!

Tomorrow, seasonably cool temperatures will continue, but it will be less windy. Its going be a great day to be in the sun and grab that extra warmth. Sunday, a system will start to move into our region bringing cloudier skies and scattered showers.

Monday, rain will continue and we could see some storms pick up throughout the day. Tuesday, sunshine will return with more breezy conditions. Wind will die down for Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Presque Isle Police asking for public’s help in locating missing missing juvenile and her son
Ammie London has been with Region 2 CTE School
First Female Director
northern light ar gould
Northern Light AR Gould begins enforcing Healthcare Vaccine Mandate
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Passing Counterfeit Money
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, August 27th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, August 26th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web