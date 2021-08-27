Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everybody!

It’s going to be a chilly and windy day today due to the cold front that passed through our region yesterday and overnight. Make sure you grab something to keep you warm today. Winds will make temperatures feel even cooler!

Tomorrow, seasonably cool temperatures will continue, but it will be less windy. Its going be a great day to be in the sun and grab that extra warmth. Sunday, a system will start to move into our region bringing cloudier skies and scattered showers.

Monday, rain will continue and we could see some storms pick up throughout the day. Tuesday, sunshine will return with more breezy conditions. Wind will die down for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

