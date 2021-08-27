PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

The last day of our warm weather stretch, brought lower-90s to a number of spots across the County today! Caribou broke a daily-high temperature record, reaching exactly 90-degrees by the afternoon.

Also, those isolated stronger showers and storms from earlier, have all come to an end... with mostly clear skies throughout the remainder of the overnight.

We will be seeing that much welcomed relief into the day tomorrow... as a cold front crosses our viewing area late night tonight, into the early AM.

Tomorrow will be a great day to get outdoors to enjoy the sunny skies, the lower-70 degree temperatures, and much more comfortable, muggy-free conditions!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

